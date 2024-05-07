American Airlines Gr Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on American Airlines Gr. Our analysis of options history for American Airlines Gr AAL revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $1,393,176, and 3 were calls, valued at $147,410.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $25.0 for American Airlines Gr over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for American Airlines Gr's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across American Airlines Gr's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.0 to $25.0, over the past month.

American Airlines Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.71 $0.66 $0.7 $13.00 $703.0K 11.0K 10.5K AAL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $10.55 $10.45 $10.5 $25.00 $315.0K 0 0 AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.71 $0.7 $0.71 $13.00 $130.3K 11.0K 14.8K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $0.71 $0.7 $0.7 $13.00 $110.9K 11.0K 12.9K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.33 $1.32 $1.32 $14.00 $75.6K 3.3K 6.6K

About American Airlines Gr

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

Present Market Standing of American Airlines Gr

Currently trading with a volume of 13,903,820, the AAL's price is down by -2.93%, now at $14.22.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 72 days.

Expert Opinions on American Airlines Gr

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $22.0.

An analyst from Bernstein persists with their Outperform rating on American Airlines Gr, maintaining a target price of $22.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

