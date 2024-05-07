PDD Holdings's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on PDD Holdings.

Looking at options history for PDD Holdings PDD we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,599,666 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $515,938.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $80.0 to $200.0 for PDD Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PDD Holdings options trades today is 1547.21 with a total volume of 6,801.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PDD Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

PDD Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/31/24 $4.45 $3.85 $4.45 $133.00 $1.1M 62 5.0K PDD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $4.7 $4.65 $4.65 $133.00 $144.1K 62 412 PDD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.9 $5.85 $5.9 $200.00 $123.9K 1.3K 210 PDD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $16.3 $16.3 $16.3 $140.00 $97.8K 10.2K 60 PDD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $1.3 $0.51 $1.3 $115.00 $65.0K 3 0

About PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities. PDD has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities that support its underlying businesses.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PDD Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

PDD Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,033,540, the price of PDD is down -0.5% at $137.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.