Decoding Celsius Holdings's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Celsius Holdings CELH, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CELH often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Celsius Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $70,461, and 7 calls, totaling $516,917.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $100.0 for Celsius Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celsius Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celsius Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $4.05 $3.85 $3.95 $81.00 $197.1K 32 3 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $26.85 $26.65 $26.65 $75.00 $106.6K 907 28 CELH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $11.85 $11.45 $11.55 $70.00 $70.4K 8.5K 74 CELH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $6.2 $6.05 $6.13 $80.00 $61.3K 1.0K 176 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $2.64 $2.59 $2.63 $100.00 $52.2K 3.4K 349

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius focuses its time on branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Celsius Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Celsius Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,002,205, the price of CELH is up 2.48% at $76.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Celsius Holdings

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $92.5.

An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Celsius Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $85.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Wedbush lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $100.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

