Looking At Adobe's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $82,500 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $267,903.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $460.0 to $500.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Adobe's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Adobe's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $460.0 to $500.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Adobe Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $5.1 $4.65 $5.1 $470.00 $50.9K 847 112 ADBE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/10/24 $24.4 $23.15 $23.79 $460.00 $47.5K 35 0 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $28.45 $27.6 $28.12 $480.00 $42.1K 814 3 ADBE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $27.65 $26.2 $26.95 $480.00 $40.4K 814 20 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $19.7 $19.05 $19.7 $500.00 $39.4K 1.5K 33

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizin,g and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Adobe's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 318,717, the price of ADBE is up by 0.98%, reaching $481.22.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 41 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

