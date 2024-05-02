Behind the Scenes of Peloton Interactive's Latest Options Trends

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Peloton Interactive PTON.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PTON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Peloton Interactive.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $261,000, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $338,536.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $7.0 for Peloton Interactive during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Peloton Interactive stands at 15656.6, with a total volume reaching 65,553.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Peloton Interactive, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $7.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Loading... Loading...

Peloton Interactive Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PTON PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.55 $4.35 $4.35 $7.00 $261.0K 951 600 PTON CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $0.04 $0.03 $0.03 $6.00 $119.5K 54.7K 41.5K PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.28 $0.27 $0.28 $5.00 $47.6K 584 8.3K PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.27 $0.23 $0.27 $5.00 $41.4K 584 3.1K PTON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.27 $0.26 $0.27 $5.00 $40.9K 584 1.6K

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Inc operates an interactive fitness platform. It operates its business in two reportable segments: Connected Fitness Products and Subscription. Connected Fitness Product revenue consists of sales of bike and tread and related accessories, associated fees for delivery and installation, and extended warranty agreements. Subscription revenue consists of revenue generated from monthly Connected Fitness Subscription and Digital Subscription. The company generates the majority of the revenue from the sale of Connected Fitness Products.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Peloton Interactive, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Peloton Interactive

Trading volume stands at 46,097,442, with PTON's price down by -10.71%, positioned at $2.88.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

Expert Opinions on Peloton Interactive

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $3.625.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Underperform rating on Peloton Interactive, which currently sits at a price target of $3.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group downgraded its rating to Market Perform, setting a price target of $4.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Peloton Interactive options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.