A Closer Look at Linde's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Linde LIN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LIN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Linde.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $467,224, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $159,300.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $405.0 and $455.0 for Linde, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Linde's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Linde's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $405.0 to $455.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Linde 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LIN PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $30.0 $27.3 $29.0 $445.00 $217.5K 133 0 LIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $41.0 $38.9 $38.9 $455.00 $82.7K 58 56 LIN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $40.7 $38.3 $38.5 $455.00 $81.9K 114 29 LIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $15.6 $14.9 $15.5 $440.00 $77.4K 50 0 LIN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $12.3 $10.3 $12.0 $450.00 $56.4K 171 50

About Linde

Linde is the largest industrial gas supplier in the world, with operations in over 100 countries. The firm's main products are atmospheric gases (including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon) and process gases (including hydrogen, carbon dioxide, and helium), as well as equipment used in industrial gas production. Linde serves a wide variety of end markets, including chemicals, manufacturing, healthcare, and steelmaking. Linde generated approximately $33 billion in revenue in 2023.

Linde's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,738,374, the price of LIN is down -5.9% at $416.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Linde

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $516.6666666666666.

An analyst from Mizuho has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $510.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Linde, maintaining a target price of $540.

An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $500.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.