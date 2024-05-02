Spotlight on Celsius Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Celsius Holdings CELH, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in CELH often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Celsius Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 40% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $43,870, and 9 calls, totaling $624,728.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $90.0 for Celsius Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Celsius Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Celsius Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $90.0 in the last 30 days.

Celsius Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $1.85 $1.71 $1.71 $85.00 $298.7K 1.2K 8 CELH CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/31/24 $6.45 $5.85 $5.85 $76.00 $73.1K 14 1 CELH PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/10/24 $5.35 $5.25 $5.35 $74.00 $43.8K 146 86 CELH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $85.00 $42.5K 790 297 CELH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $13.15 $12.8 $12.95 $60.00 $41.4K 1.8K 0

About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 96% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages (including those that are naturally caffeinated with stevia), Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), and Celsius On-the-Go powder packets. Celsius focuses its time on branding and innovation, while it utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Celsius Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Celsius Holdings's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 942,162, the price of CELH is up by 1.64%, reaching $73.53.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 5 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Celsius Holdings, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.