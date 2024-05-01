What the Options Market Tells Us About SoFi Techs

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on SoFi Techs.

Looking at options history for SoFi Techs SOFI we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $315,247 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $722,685.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $10.0 for SoFi Techs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SoFi Techs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SoFi Techs's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

SoFi Techs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.01 $0.99 $1.01 $7.00 $287.5K 19.0K 5.0K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.75 $1.73 $1.73 $7.00 $255.2K 2.8K 1.5K SOFI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $0.72 $0.7 $0.71 $10.00 $71.7K 111.5K 3.8K SOFI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.72 $0.69 $0.69 $10.00 $69.0K 111.5K 2.5K SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.71 $0.69 $0.69 $10.00 $66.1K 111.5K 1.5K

About SoFi Techs

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning. The company intends to be a one-stop shop for its clients' finances and operates solely through its mobile app and website. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding SoFi Techs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of SoFi Techs

Trading volume stands at 24,236,889, with SOFI's price up by 0.88%, positioned at $6.84.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 89 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About SoFi Techs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $9.9.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Citigroup lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $11.

An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $10.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $10.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Hold rating on SoFi Techs, maintaining a target price of $11.

In a positive move, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has upgraded their rating to Market Perform and adjusted the price target to $7.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.