Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UBER

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Uber Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Uber Technologies UBER revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $1,304,222, and 11 were calls, valued at $655,070.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $82.5 for Uber Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Uber Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Uber Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $82.5, over the past month.

Uber Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.55 $5.4 $5.45 $60.00 $545.0K 7.1K 0 UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $16.65 $16.35 $16.65 $82.50 $213.1K 601 0 UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.45 $5.35 $5.45 $60.00 $136.2K 7.1K 1.0K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $3.25 $3.2 $3.19 $72.50 $131.4K 2.1K 1.7K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $3.2 $3.15 $3.15 $72.50 $118.1K 2.1K 2.0K

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Uber Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Uber Technologies

Currently trading with a volume of 3,223,320, the UBER's price is up by 0.24%, now at $66.43.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 7 days.

Expert Opinions on Uber Technologies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $93.6.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $90.

An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Tigress Financial keeps a Buy rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $96.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $90.

An analyst from MoffettNathanson has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $92.

