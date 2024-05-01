Dell Technologies's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Dell Technologies. Our analysis of options history for Dell Technologies DELL revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $734,706, and 14 were calls, valued at $735,400.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $75.0 to $170.0 for Dell Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Dell Technologies stands at 591.33, with a total volume reaching 29,113.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Dell Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $75.0 to $170.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Dell Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/03/24 $2.05 $1.5 $2.05 $123.00 $291.8K 502 1.4K DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $2.0 $1.9 $1.9 $150.00 $95.0K 1.4K 3.9K DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $2.2 $2.05 $2.08 $150.00 $83.2K 1.4K 843 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $2.05 $2.0 $2.05 $150.00 $81.9K 1.4K 443 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $2.15 $2.0 $2.01 $150.00 $80.8K 1.4K 2.8K

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell is vertically integrated but has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Dell Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Dell Technologies's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,077,599, the price of DELL is down by -3.58%, reaching $120.17.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Dell Technologies

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $141.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Dell Technologies with a target price of $141.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.