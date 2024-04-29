This Is What Whales Are Betting On Intuit

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Intuit INTU, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in INTU usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Intuit. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $286,601, and 6 are calls, amounting to $269,841.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $640.0 and $760.0 for Intuit, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuit's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuit's whale trades within a strike price range from $640.0 to $760.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuit Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $43.8 $43.4 $43.4 $640.00 $82.4K 222 19 INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $17.5 $17.4 $17.5 $760.00 $64.7K 2 1 INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $1.95 $1.85 $1.95 $690.00 $51.9K 188 270 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $98.5 $96.9 $98.1 $650.00 $49.0K 19 5 INTU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $43.9 $42.9 $43.4 $640.00 $43.4K 222 33

About Intuit

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of U.S. market share for small-business accounting and do-it-yourself tax-filing software.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intuit, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Intuit's Current Market Status

With a volume of 830,975, the price of INTU is up 0.29% at $638.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days.

