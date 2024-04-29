Decoding Oracle's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Oracle ORCL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ORCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Oracle. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 12% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $704,155, and 4 are calls, amounting to $229,529.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $125.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Oracle's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Oracle's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $100.0 to $125.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Oracle Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $4.9 $4.8 $4.81 $115.00 $529.1K 4.6K 1.1K ORCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $1.98 $1.94 $1.97 $118.00 $126.7K 990 1.0K ORCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.2 $7.1 $7.1 $115.00 $71.0K 3.1K 137 ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/03/24 $3.25 $2.92 $3.25 $120.00 $65.0K 751 50 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.95 $5.85 $5.91 $120.00 $49.6K 191 148

About Oracle

Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world. Founded in 1977, Oracle pioneered the first commercial SQL-based relational database management system. Today, Oracle has 430,000 customers in 175 countries, supported by its base of 136,000 employees.

In light of the recent options history for Oracle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Oracle

With a volume of 2,340,753, the price of ORCL is down -0.89% at $116.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.