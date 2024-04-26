Decoding FedEx's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on FedEx.

Looking at options history for FedEx FDX we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $305,995 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $154,569.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $260.0 to $310.0 for FedEx over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for FedEx's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of FedEx's whale activity within a strike price range from $260.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

FedEx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $23.45 $23.3 $23.45 $280.00 $51.6K 281 43 FDX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $9.2 $9.05 $9.2 $260.00 $47.8K 663 71 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.6 $4.45 $4.5 $310.00 $45.0K 100 100 FDX PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/03/24 $16.65 $15.25 $15.75 $282.50 $44.1K 0 28 FDX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $3.75 $3.6 $3.6 $270.00 $43.2K 870 137

About FedEx

FedEx pioneered overnight delivery in 1973 and remains the world's largest express package provider. In its fiscal 2023, which ended May 2023, FedEx derived 47% of revenue from its express division, 37% from ground, and 11% from freight, its asset-based less-than-truckload shipping segment. The remainder comes from other services, including FedEx Office, which provides document production/shipping, and FedEx Logistics, which provides global forwarding. FedEx acquired Dutch parcel delivery firm TNT Express in 2016. TNT was previously the fourth-largest global parcel delivery provider.

FedEx's Current Market Status

With a volume of 676,250, the price of FDX is up 0.33% at $266.39.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for FedEx

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $321.5.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on FedEx, maintaining a target price of $340.

An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on FedEx, which currently sits at a price target of $303.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.