CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on CrowdStrike Holdings. Our analysis of options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD revealed 43 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 51% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $714,621, and 29 were calls, valued at $1,325,211.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $500.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Loading... Loading...

CrowdStrike Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $26.0 $25.2 $25.75 $240.00 $128.7K 221 50 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $48.0 $47.8 $47.8 $300.00 $109.9K 443 30 CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $5.85 $5.7 $5.7 $275.00 $107.1K 901 27 CRWD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $200.85 $198.35 $199.52 $100.00 $99.7K 153 0 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $26.95 $26.85 $26.9 $500.00 $96.6K 71 113

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CrowdStrike Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of CrowdStrike Holdings

With a trading volume of 1,390,262, the price of CRWD is up by 0.15%, reaching $298.08.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 34 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About CrowdStrike Holdings

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $392.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $400.

An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $376.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CrowdStrike Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.