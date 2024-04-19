Behind the Scenes of American Express's Latest Options Trends

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on American Express. Our analysis of options history for American Express AXP revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 32% of traders were bullish, while 68% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $1,409,867, and 16 were calls, valued at $1,431,774.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $300.0 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for American Express's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across American Express's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $300.0, over the past month.

Loading... Loading...

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $15.95 $15.55 $15.63 $240.00 $937.8K 3 607 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $9.6 $9.55 $9.6 $220.00 $240.8K 2.3K 1.8K AXP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $6.35 $6.2 $6.27 $230.00 $156.6K 2.3K 770 AXP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $26.9 $26.5 $26.9 $260.00 $150.6K 977 77 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $28.9 $25.2 $27.67 $250.00 $137.0K 231 0

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding American Express, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of American Express

Trading volume stands at 4,488,922, with AXP's price up by 5.56%, positioned at $229.59.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 0 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest American Express options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.