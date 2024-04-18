A Closer Look at Goldman Sachs Gr's Options Market Dynamics

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr GS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,839, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $822,087.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $350.0 and $420.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Goldman Sachs Gr's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Goldman Sachs Gr's significant trades, within a strike price range of $350.0 to $420.0, over the past month.

Goldman Sachs Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $78.7 $77.55 $77.55 $360.00 $232.9K 37 2 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $19.25 $19.1 $19.25 $400.00 $96.2K 4.6K 53 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $72.2 $70.1 $70.55 $370.00 $70.6K 71 0 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $78.85 $77.55 $77.55 $360.00 $62.1K 37 2 GS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $84.45 $82.8 $82.8 $350.00 $58.0K 94 0

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Goldman Sachs Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Goldman Sachs Gr Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 356,033, with GS's price up by 0.79%, positioned at $407.09.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 90 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Goldman Sachs Gr

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $441.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from HSBC keeps a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $470.

An analyst from HSBC persists with their Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $460.

An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Sector Perform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, maintaining a target price of $405.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $440.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Goldman Sachs Gr, targeting a price of $433.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

