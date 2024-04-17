What the Options Market Tells Us About Accenture

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Accenture.

Looking at options history for Accenture ACN we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $418,916 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $572,192.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $310.0 to $330.0 for Accenture during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Accenture's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Accenture's whale trades within a strike price range from $310.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Accenture Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $18.0 $17.4 $17.5 $330.00 $175.0K 377 102 ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $24.9 $24.4 $24.6 $320.00 $123.0K 0 100 ACN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $24.8 $24.4 $24.6 $320.00 $123.0K 0 100 ACN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $24.8 $24.3 $24.6 $320.00 $123.0K 0 50 ACN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $16.6 $15.7 $15.7 $330.00 $102.0K 699 2

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Accenture, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Accenture's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,094,033, the price of ACN is down by -0.02%, reaching $313.89.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 64 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Accenture

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $400.6.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Mizuho lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $398.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Accenture, targeting a price of $379.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Accenture with a target price of $400.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Accenture, targeting a price of $381.

An analyst from Redburn Atlantic persists with their Buy rating on Accenture, maintaining a target price of $445.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Accenture, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.