Looking At Vertiv Hldgs's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Vertiv Hldgs VRT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VRT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Vertiv Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $202,364, and 11 are calls, amounting to $647,160.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $100.0 for Vertiv Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vertiv Hldgs's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vertiv Hldgs's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Vertiv Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VRT CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/26/24 $9.3 $8.4 $9.2 $80.00 $134.3K 612 146 VRT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $7.7 $7.6 $7.6 $90.00 $114.0K 5.5K 154 VRT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $21.5 $21.3 $21.3 $92.50 $89.4K 8 43 VRT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $18.1 $17.0 $17.0 $70.00 $85.0K 4.5K 57 VRT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $5.0 $4.8 $5.0 $100.00 $49.5K 3.1K 160

About Vertiv Hldgs

Vertiv Holdings Co brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. The company solves the important challenges faced by data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Its services include critical power, thermal management, racks and enclosures, monitoring and management, and other services. Its three business segments include the Americas, Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East & Africa.

In light of the recent options history for Vertiv Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Vertiv Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,319,816, the price of VRT is down by -1.3%, reaching $82.8.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Vertiv Hldgs

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $94.6.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Vertiv Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Vertiv Hldgs with a target price of $95.

An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $90.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Vertiv Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $102.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $96.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

