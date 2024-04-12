A Closer Look at Thermo Fisher Scientific's Options Market Dynamics

Loading... Loading...

Investors with significant funds have taken a bullish position in Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO, a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in TMO usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 13 options transactions for Thermo Fisher Scientific. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 76% being bullish and 23% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 12 are puts, valued at $609,406, and there was a single call, worth $26,860.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $450.0 to $590.0 for Thermo Fisher Scientific over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Thermo Fisher Scientific's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Thermo Fisher Scientific's whale activity within a strike price range from $450.0 to $590.0 in the last 30 days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMO PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/19/24 $5.7 $5.2 $5.6 $555.00 $162.4K 21 305 TMO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.3 $5.3 $5.3 $450.00 $63.0K 384 373 TMO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.9 $6.4 $6.4 $460.00 $55.0K 32 232 TMO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $5.6 $5.4 $5.4 $450.00 $54.5K 384 273 TMO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.9 $6.4 $6.4 $460.00 $48.6K 32 0

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments as of mid-2023 (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (16% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (10%); life science solutions (24%); and lab products and services, which includes CRO services (54%).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Thermo Fisher Scientific, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Thermo Fisher Scientific's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,194,108, with TMO's price down by -1.63%, positioned at $565.23.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 12 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Thermo Fisher Scientific

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $623.3333333333334.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, which currently sits at a price target of $610.

An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $620.

An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Thermo Fisher Scientific, maintaining a target price of $640.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

