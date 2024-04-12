Smart Money Is Betting Big In TXN Options

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Texas Instruments TXN, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TXN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Texas Instruments. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 75% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $284,644, and 5 are calls, amounting to $151,249.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $160.0 to $190.0 for Texas Instruments over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Texas Instruments's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Texas Instruments's whale activity within a strike price range from $160.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Texas Instruments Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TXN PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $4.2 $4.05 $4.05 $160.00 $202.5K 1.5K 546 TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $1.93 $1.92 $1.92 $165.00 $55.1K 4.1K 836 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/26/24 $6.7 $6.55 $6.64 $165.00 $33.2K 109 60 TXN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $6.15 $6.1 $6.15 $175.00 $31.9K 1.2K 33 TXN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/26/24 $6.45 $6.3 $6.38 $165.00 $31.9K 109 81

About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

In light of the recent options history for Texas Instruments, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Texas Instruments Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,870,986, the price of TXN is down by -2.9%, reaching $166.24.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 11 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Texas Instruments

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $180.0.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Neutral rating on Texas Instruments, maintaining a target price of $180.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.