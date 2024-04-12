Looking At Amgen's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Amgen. Our analysis of options history for Amgen AMGN revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $1,065,054, and 3 were calls, valued at $142,121.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $140.0 to $470.0 for Amgen during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amgen options trades today is 326.67 with a total volume of 602.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amgen's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $470.0 over the last 30 days.

Amgen 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $58.55 $56.95 $58.2 $320.00 $232.8K 1.0K 112 AMGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $58.25 $57.0 $58.2 $320.00 $174.6K 1.0K 112 AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $57.95 $57.95 $57.95 $320.00 $173.8K 1.0K 0 AMGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $57.9 $57.9 $57.9 $320.00 $162.1K 1.0K 32 AMGN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $58.95 $56.65 $57.9 $320.00 $69.4K 1.0K 72

About Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drug Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brings several rare disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

In light of the recent options history for Amgen, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Amgen's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 528,508, the price of AMGN is down by -0.79%, reaching $267.86.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Amgen options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.