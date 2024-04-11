A Closer Look at Procter & Gamble's Options Market Dynamics

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Procter & Gamble PG, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PG usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Procter & Gamble. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $311,635, and 6 are calls, amounting to $545,602.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $145.0 to $180.0 for Procter & Gamble over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Procter & Gamble options trades today is 1609.12 with a total volume of 1,204.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Procter & Gamble's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Procter & Gamble 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $12.55 $12.5 $12.55 $145.00 $242.2K 2.6K 132 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $12.65 $12.55 $12.65 $145.00 $163.1K 2.6K 129 PG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.45 $9.3 $9.45 $160.00 $149.3K 1.7K 158 PG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $7.4 $7.1 $7.25 $155.00 $128.3K 1.3K 192 PG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.75 $20.25 $21.6 $150.00 $47.5K 315 22

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 53% of the firm's consolidated total.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Procter & Gamble, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Procter & Gamble's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 3,258,645, with PG's price up by 0.39%, positioned at $157.85.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 8 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Procter & Gamble

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $172.0.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, which currently sits at a price target of $172.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Procter & Gamble, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.