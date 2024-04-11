RTX's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on RTX.

Looking at options history for RTX RTX we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $865,880 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $962,706.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $135.0 for RTX over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for RTX's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of RTX's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

RTX Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $1.98 $1.92 $1.95 $110.00 $715.2K 8.9K 4.9K RTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $7.05 $6.9 $6.9 $105.00 $517.5K 3 0 RTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $100.00 $200.0K 1.2K 500 RTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $1.15 $1.14 $1.14 $85.00 $148.3K 4.7K 0 RTX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.94 $1.93 $1.93 $110.00 $83.9K 8.9K 1.2K

About RTX

RTX is a diversified aerospace and defense industrial company formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to commercial aerospace manufacturers and to the defense market. The company operates in three segments: Collins Aerospace, a diversified aerospace supplier; Pratt & Whitney, an aircraft engine manufacturer; and Raytheon, a defense prime contractor providing a mix of missiles, missile defense systems, sensors, hardware, and communications technology to the military.

In light of the recent options history for RTX, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of RTX

With a volume of 2,636,759, the price of RTX is down -0.32% at $101.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 12 days.

What The Experts Say On RTX

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $115.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Neutral rating for RTX, targeting a price of $105.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on RTX, which currently sits at a price target of $120.

An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Outperform rating on RTX, maintaining a target price of $115.

In a positive move, an analyst from Wells Fargo has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.