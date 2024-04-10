Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on CRM Options

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Salesforce CRM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in CRM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Salesforce. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 52% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $300,587, and 13 are calls, amounting to $993,966.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $220.0 and $410.0 for Salesforce, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce's whale activity within a strike price range from $220.0 to $410.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $25.6 $25.55 $25.6 $330.00 $256.0K 775 3 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $83.85 $82.75 $83.0 $220.00 $207.5K 1.6K 0 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.15 $3.75 $4.15 $410.00 $124.5K 12 300 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $93.0 $91.5 $92.07 $390.00 $92.0K 29 10 CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $5.7 $5.55 $5.6 $290.00 $63.8K 2.3K 5

About Salesforce

Salesforce Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Salesforce, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Salesforce's Current Market Status

With a volume of 1,708,096, the price of CRM is down -1.35% at $298.29.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Salesforce options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.