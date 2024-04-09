This Is What Whales Are Betting On CF Industries Holdings

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on CF Industries Holdings.

Looking at options history for CF Industries Holdings CF we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $637,237 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $74,100.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $71.0 to $87.5 for CF Industries Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CF Industries Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CF Industries Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $71.0 to $87.5 in the last 30 days.

CF Industries Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Loading... Loading...

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CF PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/24/24 $0.8 $0.55 $0.65 $71.00 $298.0K 0 4.5K CF PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $80.00 $125.0K 145 257 CF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.6 $10.4 $10.4 $85.00 $50.9K 947 108 CF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.4 $12.2 $12.2 $87.50 $48.8K 239 45 CF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $2.1 $2.05 $2.1 $75.00 $46.8K 578 68

About CF Industries Holdings

CF Industries is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen, which is primarily used in fertilizers. The company operates nitrogen manufacturing plants primarily in North America. CF also produces nitrogen in the United Kingdom and holds a joint venture interest in a nitrogen production facility in Trinidad and Tobago. CF makes nitrogen primarily using low-cost U.S. natural gas as its feedstock, making CF one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally. The company is also investing in carbon-free blue and green ammonia, which can be used an alternative fuel to hydrogen or as a means to transport hydrogen.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding CF Industries Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of CF Industries Holdings

With a trading volume of 1,435,191, the price of CF is up by 2.77%, reaching $82.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for CF Industries Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.