What the Options Market Tells Us About Energy Transfer

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Energy Transfer. Our analysis of options history for Energy Transfer ET revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $87,700, and 5 were calls, valued at $615,183.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.0 to $20.0 for Energy Transfer over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Energy Transfer's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Energy Transfer's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.0 to $20.0, over the past month.

Energy Transfer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $1.77 $1.71 $1.78 $14.00 $353.6K 17.9K 2.1K ET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.51 $0.49 $0.49 $17.00 $117.6K 43.1K 3.0K ET CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.85 $3.75 $3.85 $12.00 $77.0K 6.5K 200 ET CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.75 $3.65 $3.75 $12.00 $37.5K 6.5K 300 ET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.21 $0.2 $0.21 $12.00 $35.7K 20.3K 1.7K

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer owns a large platform of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid assets primarily in Texas and the U.S. midcontinent region. It also has gathering and processing facilities, one of the largest fractionation facilities in the U.S., and fuel distribution. Energy Transfer also owns the Lake Charles gas liquefaction facility. It combined its publicly traded limited and general partnerships in October 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Energy Transfer, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Energy Transfer's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 7,473,081, the ET's price is up by 0.19%, now at $15.85.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 29 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.