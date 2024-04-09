Enphase Energy's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Enphase Energy ENPH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ENPH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Enphase Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $286,537, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $272,561.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $111.0 to $145.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $111.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $14.3 $14.25 $14.25 $120.00 $91.2K 1.4K 74 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $18.4 $18.25 $18.25 $120.00 $74.8K 445 0 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $7.0 $5.05 $6.4 $114.00 $64.9K 686 121 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $16.25 $16.2 $16.2 $120.00 $64.8K 379 47 ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/12/24 $1.64 $1.59 $1.59 $122.00 $50.4K 394 675

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Enphase Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Enphase Energy

Trading volume stands at 1,330,830, with ENPH's price up by 2.16%, positioned at $117.73.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 14 days.

Expert Opinions on Enphase Energy

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $124.66666666666667.

An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $121.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $113.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on Enphase Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.