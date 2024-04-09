Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVO

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Novo Nordisk. Our analysis of options history for Novo Nordisk NVO revealed 15 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $289,840, and 11 were calls, valued at $696,758.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $160.0 for Novo Nordisk over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novo Nordisk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novo Nordisk's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Novo Nordisk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $15.5 $15.0 $15.07 $115.00 $151.0K 739 80 NVO PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $16.1 $15.85 $15.85 $140.00 $137.8K 104 0 NVO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $15.85 $15.0 $15.05 $115.00 $105.4K 739 80 NVO PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $12.3 $12.15 $12.3 $135.00 $87.3K 1.2K 71 NVO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $8.05 $8.0 $8.0 $135.00 $80.0K 1.6K 131

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Novo Nordisk, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Novo Nordisk

Trading volume stands at 1,730,394, with NVO's price down by -2.2%, positioned at $124.65.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 23 days.

Expert Opinions on Novo Nordisk

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $160.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $160.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Novo Nordisk options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.