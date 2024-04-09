Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVO

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Novo Nordisk. Our analysis of options history for Novo Nordisk NVO revealed 15 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $289,840, and 11 were calls, valued at $696,758.
Projected Price Targets
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $160.0 for Novo Nordisk over the last 3 months.
Insights into Volume & Open Interest
Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.
This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novo Nordisk's options for a given strike price.
Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novo Nordisk's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.
Novo Nordisk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days
Significant Options Trades Detected:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|NVO
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|07/19/24
|$15.5
|$15.0
|$15.07
|$115.00
|$151.0K
|739
|80
|NVO
|PUT
|TRADE
|BULLISH
|05/17/24
|$16.1
|$15.85
|$15.85
|$140.00
|$137.8K
|104
|0
|NVO
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|07/19/24
|$15.85
|$15.0
|$15.05
|$115.00
|$105.4K
|739
|80
|NVO
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|07/19/24
|$12.3
|$12.15
|$12.3
|$135.00
|$87.3K
|1.2K
|71
|NVO
|CALL
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|09/20/24
|$8.05
|$8.0
|$8.0
|$135.00
|$80.0K
|1.6K
|131
About Novo Nordisk
With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.
Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Novo Nordisk, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.
Current Position of Novo Nordisk
- Trading volume stands at 1,730,394, with NVO's price down by -2.2%, positioned at $124.65.
- RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.
- Earnings announcement expected in 23 days.
Expert Opinions on Novo Nordisk
A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $160.0.
- In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $160.
- In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $160.
- In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $160.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Novo Nordisk options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.