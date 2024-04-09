Mastercard Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $354,975 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $340,374.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $500.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Mastercard's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Mastercard's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $450.0 to $500.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Mastercard Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $15.25 $13.95 $14.92 $460.00 $147.8K 785 102 MA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $28.05 $27.3 $27.3 $470.00 $109.2K 207 0 MA PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $4.6 $4.3 $4.3 $470.00 $86.0K 555 201 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/12/24 $3.25 $3.15 $3.15 $472.50 $47.8K 46 169 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/12/24 $23.35 $20.9 $22.54 $450.00 $45.0K 3 20

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Present Market Standing of Mastercard

Trading volume stands at 421,747, with MA's price down by -0.18%, positioned at $478.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 16 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Mastercard

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $520.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Mastercard with a target price of $545.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $535.

An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Buy rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $480.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.