Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on ELF Options

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on e.l.f. Beauty.

Looking at options history for e.l.f. Beauty ELF we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $119,160 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $396,794.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $115.0 and $185.0 for e.l.f. Beauty, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for e.l.f. Beauty's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of e.l.f. Beauty's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $185.0 in the last 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading...

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $34.3 $33.2 $33.97 $150.00 $67.9K 27 10 ELF CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $34.0 $33.4 $33.76 $150.00 $67.5K 27 50 ELF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $12.6 $12.3 $12.3 $170.00 $61.5K 426 50 ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $6.9 $6.8 $6.8 $180.00 $54.4K 305 7 ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $68.1 $66.1 $67.26 $115.00 $53.0K 79 11

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetic company based in the United States. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out the sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

In light of the recent options history for e.l.f. Beauty, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of e.l.f. Beauty

Currently trading with a volume of 796,465, the ELF's price is up by 0.38%, now at $162.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days.

Expert Opinions on e.l.f. Beauty

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $221.25.

An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $220.

An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty, maintaining a target price of $220.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $225.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Market Perform rating for e.l.f. Beauty, targeting a price of $220.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for e.l.f. Beauty with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.