This Is What Whales Are Betting On S&P Global

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on S&P Global.

Looking at options history for S&P Global SPGI we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $99,450 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $281,380.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $420.0 to $460.0 for S&P Global during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for S&P Global's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of S&P Global's whale trades within a strike price range from $420.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

S&P Global 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPGI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $52.1 $49.9 $49.9 $420.00 $39.9K 119 100 SPGI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $52.1 $47.1 $49.6 $420.00 $39.6K 119 93 SPGI CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $52.9 $47.1 $49.5 $420.00 $39.6K 119 85 SPGI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $22.7 $22.2 $22.7 $420.00 $36.3K 290 120 SPGI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $53.9 $50.8 $50.8 $420.00 $35.5K 119 21

About S&P Global

S&P Global provides data and benchmarks to capital and commodity market participants. Its ratings business is the largest credit rating agency in the world and S&P's largest segment by profitability. S&P's largest segment by revenue is market intelligence, which provides desktop, data and advisory solutions, enterprise solutions, and credit/risk solutions mostly in the financial-services industry. S&P's other segments include commodity insights (Platts and other data), mobility (Carfax), and indexes.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with S&P Global, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of S&P Global

With a trading volume of 304,090, the price of SPGI is down by 0.0%, reaching $431.59.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 17 days from now.

