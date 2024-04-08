Dell Technologies Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Dell Technologies DELL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DELL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Dell Technologies. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $72,500, and 9 are calls, amounting to $588,439.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $155.0 for Dell Technologies during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Dell Technologies's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Dell Technologies's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $155.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Dell Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $9.7 $9.4 $9.6 $140.00 $168.9K 8.8K 4 DELL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/12/24 $4.7 $4.6 $4.7 $130.00 $93.5K 2.3K 4 DELL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $13.2 $12.6 $12.64 $120.00 $80.9K 2.7K 13 DELL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $22.4 $22.1 $22.1 $110.00 $55.2K 949 2 DELL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $6.6 $6.3 $6.48 $155.00 $52.3K 52 80

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies is a broad information technology vendor, primarily supplying hardware to enterprises. It is focused on premium personal computers and enterprise on-premises data center hardware. It holds top-three shares in its core markets of personal computers, peripheral displays, mainstream servers, and external storage. Dell is vertically integrated but has a robust ecosystem of component and assembly partners, and also relies heavily on channel partners to fulfill its sales.

Present Market Standing of Dell Technologies

Currently trading with a volume of 618,304, the DELL's price is up by 0.08%, now at $132.83.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 52 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.