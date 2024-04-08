Decoding ASML Holding's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ASML Holding. Our analysis of options history for ASML Holding ASML revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 18% of traders were bullish, while 81% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $204,310, and 8 were calls, valued at $443,655.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $550.0 and $1060.0 for ASML Holding, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $550.0 to $1060.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $130.0 $125.7 $127.8 $910.00 $127.7K 8 0 ASML PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/19/24 $29.6 $28.6 $29.1 $970.00 $113.4K 215 1 ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/12/24 $14.9 $11.6 $13.6 $1000.00 $68.0K 317 11 ASML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $30.2 $28.8 $28.7 $1000.00 $57.4K 846 23 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/19/24 $36.3 $35.4 $36.3 $985.00 $50.8K 44 3

About ASML Holding

ASML is the leader in photolithography systems used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. Photolithography is the process in which a light source is used to expose circuit patterns from a photo mask onto a semiconductor wafer. The latest technological advances in this segment allow chipmakers to continually increase the number of transistors on the same area of silicon, with lithography historically representing a high portion of the cost of making cutting-edge chips. ASML outsources the manufacturing of most of its parts, acting like an assembler. ASML's main clients are TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ASML Holding, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of ASML Holding

With a trading volume of 35,507, the price of ASML is up by 1.07%, reaching $990.05.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About ASML Holding

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $1150.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ASML Holding, which currently sits at a price target of $1150.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ASML Holding with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.