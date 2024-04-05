Mastercard Unusual Options Activity For April 05

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Mastercard.

Looking at options history for Mastercard MA we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $275,337 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $872,737.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $420.0 to $500.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Mastercard's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Mastercard's whale trades within a strike price range from $420.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Mastercard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $41.4 $37.5 $40.25 $435.00 $261.6K 495 0 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $29.9 $27.05 $27.25 $500.00 $177.1K 2.3K 0 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $83.85 $82.0 $82.01 $420.00 $98.4K 519 12 MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $60.5 $57.5 $59.67 $420.00 $83.4K 458 19 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $61.45 $58.75 $60.65 $450.00 $60.6K 888 0

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Mastercard, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 1,430,281, the price of MA is up by 1.43%, reaching $476.49.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 20 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Mastercard

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $525.0.

An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $540.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $545.

An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $535.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Buy rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $480.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.