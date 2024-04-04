A Closer Look at Visa's Options Market Dynamics

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Visa V.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with V, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Visa.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $139,150, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $507,022.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $430.0 for Visa during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Visa stands at 1221.4, with a total volume reaching 1,258.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Visa, situated within the strike price corridor from $200.0 to $430.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Visa 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $153.9 $150.9 $152.1 $430.00 $76.0K 0 5 V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $7.4 $7.3 $7.35 $280.00 $66.1K 580 210 V CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $7.5 $7.4 $7.45 $280.00 $65.5K 580 315 V PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $6.4 $6.3 $6.31 $270.00 $63.1K 271 111 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $10.55 $8.3 $10.0 $270.00 $52.0K 821 52

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2022, it processed over $14 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Visa, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Visa's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 1,519,565, the V's price is up by 0.68%, now at $278.85.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Visa

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $310.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Neutral rating for Visa, targeting a price of $265.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $307.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Visa, targeting a price of $325.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Visa with a target price of $320.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $335.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.