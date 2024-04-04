Spotlight on Dynatrace: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Dynatrace DT.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Dynatrace.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 77% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $143,520, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $520,666.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $50.0 for Dynatrace over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dynatrace's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dynatrace's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Dynatrace Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.3 $5.2 $5.2 $47.50 $143.5K 0 16 DT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $3.0 $2.75 $3.0 $47.50 $130.8K 103 1.1K DT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $2.7 $2.6 $2.65 $47.50 $120.5K 103 495 DT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $2.6 $2.55 $2.55 $50.00 $49.9K 697 0 DT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $13.1 $12.3 $12.3 $35.00 $49.2K 25 40

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. Its product portfolio, delivered as software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Dynatrace's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to use it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Where Is Dynatrace Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,647,933, the DT's price is down by 0.0%, now at $45.01.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 41 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

