A Closer Look at AstraZeneca's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on AstraZeneca. Our analysis of options history for AstraZeneca AZN revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $466,836, and 3 were calls, valued at $112,360.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $62.5 to $67.5 for AstraZeneca over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AstraZeneca's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AstraZeneca's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $62.5 to $67.5 over the preceding 30 days.

AstraZeneca 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $0.66 $0.58 $0.62 $62.50 $303.3K 355 6.0K AZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $0.63 $0.62 $0.62 $62.50 $52.2K 355 260 AZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $4.7 $4.6 $4.7 $67.50 $51.7K 104 110 AZN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $0.67 $0.62 $0.67 $66.00 $48.5K 3.2K 724 AZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.9 $4.8 $4.8 $67.50 $32.1K 104 250

About AstraZeneca

A merger between Astra of Sweden and Zeneca Group of the United Kingdom formed AstraZeneca in 1999. The firm sells branded drugs across several major therapeutic classes, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, immunology and rare diseases. The majority of sales come from international markets with the United States representing close to one third of its revenue.

In light of the recent options history for AstraZeneca, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of AstraZeneca

Trading volume stands at 1,204,603, with AZN's price up by 0.28%, positioned at $67.19.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 22 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AstraZeneca options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.