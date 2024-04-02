Shopify Unusual Options Activity For April 02

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Shopify SHOP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHOP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Shopify.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 71%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $646,285, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $1,859,590.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $90.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Shopify stands at 1372.82, with a total volume reaching 2,559.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Shopify, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $90.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $32.35 $31.1 $31.25 $60.00 $1.5M 1.3K 500 SHOP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.7 $13.2 $13.3 $70.00 $266.0K 916 200 SHOP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.0 $6.3 $6.85 $60.00 $141.7K 750 98 SHOP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.15 $10.0 $10.15 $90.00 $113.6K 4.0K 122 SHOP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $15.0 $14.8 $14.82 $90.00 $74.0K 1.6K 50

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Shopify, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Shopify Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 4,351,287, the SHOP's price is down by -0.54%, now at $77.77.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 30 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.