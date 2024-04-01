What the Options Market Tells Us About Uber Technologies

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 26 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $237,009 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,331,337.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $120.0 for Uber Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $21.5 $20.3 $20.54 $85.00 $205.4K 241 100 UBER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $11.35 $10.85 $11.08 $120.00 $110.8K 208 202 UBER CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $11.35 $10.85 $11.06 $120.00 $110.6K 208 102 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $7.1 $7.05 $7.1 $75.00 $106.5K 13.8K 76 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $4.35 $4.25 $4.35 $77.50 $85.2K 1.7K 315

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Uber Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Uber Technologies

With a volume of 7,306,217, the price of UBER is down -0.96% at $76.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Uber Technologies

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $91.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Argus Research continues to hold a Buy rating for Uber Technologies, targeting a price of $95.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Uber Technologies with a target price of $92.

An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $94.

In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $85.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

