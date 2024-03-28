Behind the Scenes of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Latest Options Trends

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in REGN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $182,250, and 5 are calls, amounting to $358,256.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $930.0 to $1260.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stands at 69.83, with a total volume reaching 89.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, situated within the strike price corridor from $930.0 to $1260.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $159.9 $153.0 $157.64 $1000.00 $157.6K 71 10 REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/03/24 $16.0 $14.4 $16.0 $930.00 $80.0K 0 50 REGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $163.9 $159.5 $159.5 $1000.00 $79.7K 71 15 REGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $121.6 $118.9 $118.9 $1000.00 $59.4K 0 5 REGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $80.9 $74.2 $75.6 $1040.00 $52.9K 295 7

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in immunology; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and CRISPR-based gene editing (Intellia).

Having examined the options trading patterns of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 160,144, the price of REGN is down 0.0% at $966.3.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1125.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Bernstein downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $1125.

An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $1135.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $1115.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Bernstein lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $1125.

