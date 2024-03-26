Decoding Wells Fargo's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $288,075 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $2,148,769.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $52.5 and $62.5 for Wells Fargo, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale activity within a strike price range from $52.5 to $62.5 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading...

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $57.50 $606.0K 8.5K 1.5K WFC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $55.00 $207.2K 11.5K 302 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $57.50 $121.6K 10.1K 220 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $57.50 $110.5K 8.5K 2.0K WFC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $62.50 $100.4K 951 618

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Wells Fargo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Wells Fargo

Trading volume stands at 2,086,183, with WFC's price up by 0.62%, positioned at $57.08.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 17 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Wells Fargo options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.