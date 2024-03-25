Trade Desk Unusual Options Activity For March 25

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Trade Desk TTD, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TTD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Trade Desk. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $89,405, and 8 are calls, amounting to $359,133.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $45.0 to $100.0 for Trade Desk during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Trade Desk's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Trade Desk's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading...

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $80.00 $97.2K 2.3K 88 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $100.00 $55.5K 3.7K 168 TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/05/24 $80.00 $52.6K 609 0 TTD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/28/24 $87.00 $35.3K 736 2.9K TTD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $45.00 $33.6K 84 0

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on different devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It utilizes data to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry. The firm generates its revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Trade Desk, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,779,137, the TTD's price is down by -0.08%, now at $84.99.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Trade Desk

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $100.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $100.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Trade Desk options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.