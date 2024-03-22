What the Options Market Tells Us About Goldman Sachs Gr

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Gr GS we detected 42 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,501,823 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,080,494.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $340.0 to $450.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Goldman Sachs Gr stands at 669.22, with a total volume reaching 17,147.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Goldman Sachs Gr, situated within the strike price corridor from $340.0 to $450.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Loading... Loading...

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $350.00 $762.0K 353 300 GS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $385.00 $113.8K 738 81 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $400.00 $89.7K 168 25 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $400.00 $89.1K 168 50 GS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $350.00 $86.5K 53 37

About Goldman Sachs Gr

Goldman Sachs is a leading global investment banking and asset management firm. Approximately 20% of its revenue comes from investment banking, 45% from trading, 20% from asset management and 15% from wealth management and retail financial services. Around 60% of the company's net revenue is generated in the Americas, 15% in Asia, and 25% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Goldman Sachs Gr's Current Market Status

With a volume of 2,161,501, the price of GS is down -1.67% at $406.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Goldman Sachs Gr

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $433.3333333333333.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Goldman Sachs Gr with a target price of $424.

An analyst from Daiwa Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $430.

An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $446.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Goldman Sachs Gr, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.