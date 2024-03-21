Pfizer Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Pfizer PFE, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PFE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Pfizer. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 45% leaning bullish and 54% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $163,972, and 9 are calls, amounting to $344,362.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $32.5 for Pfizer over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Pfizer's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Pfizer's significant trades, within a strike price range of $20.0 to $32.5, over the past month.

Pfizer Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $32.50 $98.8K 19.7K 0 PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/12/24 $27.00 $65.0K 1.1K 138 PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $31.00 $48.5K 160 505 PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $42.7K 6.8K 160 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.00 $42.7K 6.8K 60

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

In light of the recent options history for Pfizer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Pfizer

Trading volume stands at 7,395,639, with PFE's price up by 0.29%, positioned at $27.78.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 40 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Pfizer

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $42.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Guggenheim downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $36.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $45.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Pfizer options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.