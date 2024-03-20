Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Unusual Options Activity For March 20

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in REGN usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $505,100, and 4 are calls, amounting to $177,778.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $900.0 and $1020.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stands at 78.83, with a total volume reaching 123.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, situated within the strike price corridor from $900.0 to $1020.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading...

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $950.00 $177.3K 0 10 REGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $930.00 $105.6K 0 20 REGN CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $960.00 $74.0K 285 58 REGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $960.00 $71.5K 30 10 REGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $950.00 $59.2K 0 0

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in immunology; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and CRISPR-based gene editing (Intellia).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Current Market Status

With a volume of 341,873, the price of REGN is up 0.25% at $966.07.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1137.25.

An analyst from Bernstein has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $1125.

An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $1184.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $1115.

An analyst from Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $1125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Regeneron Pharmaceuticals options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.