RTX's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on RTX RTX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RTX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for RTX.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 66%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $367,259, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $211,481.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $105.0 for RTX during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of RTX stands at 5564.11, with a total volume reaching 1,480.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in RTX, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $105.0, throughout the last 30 days.

RTX Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Loading... Loading...

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $95.00 $94.8K 2.0K 592 RTX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $80.00 $94.3K 323 53 RTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $80.00 $90.0K 4.6K 500 RTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $100.00 $83.7K 1 3 RTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $90.00 $60.9K 162 107

About RTX

RTX is a diversified aerospace and defense industrial company formed from the merger of United Technologies and Raytheon, with roughly equal exposure as a supplier to commercial aerospace manufacturers and to the defense market. The company operates in three segments: Collins Aerospace, a diversified aerospace supplier; Pratt & Whitney, an aircraft engine manufacturer; and Raytheon, a defense prime contractor providing a mix of missiles, missile defense systems, sensors, hardware, and communications technology to the military.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding RTX, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of RTX

With a volume of 4,270,896, the price of RTX is down -0.01% at $94.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On RTX

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $117.5.

An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Outperform rating on RTX, maintaining a target price of $115.

In a positive move, an analyst from Wells Fargo has upgraded their rating to Overweight and adjusted the price target to $120.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest RTX options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.