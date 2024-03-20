Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in United Parcel Service

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on United Parcel Service.

Looking at options history for United Parcel Service UPS we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 12% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 87% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $200,745 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $142,050.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $160.0 for United Parcel Service over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in United Parcel Service's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to United Parcel Service's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

United Parcel Service Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Loading... Loading...

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $130.00 $80.7K 203 7 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $145.00 $62.2K 115 40 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $145.00 $38.3K 115 81 UPS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/05/24 $155.00 $36.0K 541 164 UPS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $150.00 $34.5K 2.0K 30

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 64% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding, truckload brokerage, and contract logistics make up the remainder. UPS is currently pursuing "strategic alternatives" for its truck brokerage unit, Coyote, which it acquired in 2015.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding United Parcel Service, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

United Parcel Service's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,281,778, with UPS's price up by 0.33%, positioned at $153.71.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 34 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for United Parcel Service, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.