Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Visa

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Visa V, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in V often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Visa. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $42,000, and 7 calls, totaling $621,674.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $295.0 for Visa over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Visa options trades today is 896.57 with a total volume of 1,055.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Visa's big money trades within a strike price range of $270.0 to $295.0 over the last 30 days.

Visa Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $285.00 $343.5K 32 0 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $275.00 $103.0K 84 20 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/22/24 $287.50 $48.7K 819 39 V PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/22/24 $285.00 $42.0K 1.0K 649 V CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/22/24 $287.50 $34.2K 819 281

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2022, it processed over $14 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Visa, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Visa

Currently trading with a volume of 1,081,854, the V's price is down by -0.03%, now at $287.25.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Visa

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $322.5.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Visa, targeting a price of $320.

An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Visa, which currently sits at a price target of $325.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Visa with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.