Behind the Scenes of Morgan Stanley's Latest Options Trends

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Morgan Stanley.

Looking at options history for Morgan Stanley MS we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $142,530 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $2,517,266.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $85.0 to $115.0 for Morgan Stanley during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Morgan Stanley stands at 1989.2, with a total volume reaching 8,303.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Morgan Stanley, situated within the strike price corridor from $85.0 to $115.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $95.00 $1.9M 414 2.0K MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $95.00 $99.4K 414 2.1K MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $89.00 $80.2K 0 1.0K MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/19/24 $89.00 $55.0K 0 1.0K MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $95.00 $49.9K 1.4K 245

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments. The company had over $4 trillion of client assets as well as over 80,000 employees at the end of 2022. Approximately 50% of the company's net revenue is from its institutional securities business, with the remainder coming from wealth and investment management. The company derives about 30% of its total revenue outside the Americas.

Current Position of Morgan Stanley

With a trading volume of 3,230,289, the price of MS is down by 0.0%, reaching $88.38.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Morgan Stanley options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.