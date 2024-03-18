Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on VLO Options

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Valero Energy VLO, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VLO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for Valero Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 63% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $102,300, and 16 are calls, amounting to $7,406,051.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $130.0 and $190.0 for Valero Energy, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Valero Energy's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Valero Energy's significant trades, within a strike price range of $130.0 to $190.0, over the past month.

Valero Energy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $190.00 $6.0M 120 20.0K VLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $165.00 $510.0K 458 864 VLO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $190.00 $288.7K 120 7 VLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $140.00 $91.5K 265 0 VLO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $185.00 $73.7K 577 313

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy is one of the largest independent refiners in the United States. It operates 15 refineries with a total throughput capacity of 3.2 million barrels a day in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. Valero also owns 12 ethanol plants with capacity of 1.6 billion gallons a year and holds a 50% stake in Diamond Green Diesel, which has capacity to produce 1.2 billion gallons per year of renewable diesel.

Current Position of Valero Energy

With a volume of 1,416,140, the price of VLO is up 1.66% at $166.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 38 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Valero Energy

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $185.5.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Valero Energy, maintaining a target price of $161.

In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $210.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.